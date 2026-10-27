President Lula’s last election was marred by what amounted to an abortive coup attempt launched by Jair Bolsonaro’s allies. Fortunately, there appears to be no such effort in progress on this occasion. The challenges for Mr Lula this time will be external. It is not his domestic Opposition but global markets that will revolt. And United States President Donald Trump has made no secret of his sympathy for Mr Bolsonaro, and has already declared that the election to him “looked rigged”. Of these two adversaries, the markets are the more concerning at present. Flavio Bolsonaro, in the course of his campaign, stressed the poor macroeconomic situation that Brazil was in. The numbers are, indeed, worrying. In the four years since Jair Bolsonaro was ousted in 2022, the country’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio has increased from about 72 per cent to about 83 per cent. High interest costs and the left’s spending commitments make debt servicing quite hard; and there is no credible path towards consolidation that Mr Lula has laid out.