The Nifty Information-Technology (IT) Index last week hit a 10-month high. The sector index is up over 11 per cent in the past one month, in contrast to the benchmark Nifty 50, which is down 3.6 per cent. One reason is that the first-half results of IT companies have met expectations, and future demand is judged stable, going by admittedly cautious guidance. Another reason for the rally is low valuations. The sector’s average valuations are down to levels that have not been seen since the subprime crisis of 2008. Low PE (price-to-earnings) multiples are attracting value investors, who are betting on valuation rebounds. Going by guidance, demand will not spike. But stable demand should translate into steady, if moderate, growth in constant-currency terms. Given a trend of rupee weakness, the returns may be higher and provide a hedge against currency volatility.