A singular approach

The administration of Delhi has been admirably proactive in invoking the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP I) as soon as the air-quality index (AQI) in the city jumped from 179 to 244 (“poor”) in a day. The first of a four-stage response linked to the AQI levels bans coal and wood burning (including tandoors used in restaurants and open eateries) and the use of diesel-generator sets except in some circumstances. This comes just under a week ahead of Delhi’s winter-pollution action plan, which restricts petrol pumps from dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid pollution-control certificates, bans outside vehicles that do not conform to Bharat-VI emission standards, introduces a 50 per cent work-from-home mandate, doubles parking fees to discourage the use of personal vehicles, and restricts construction. These norms will be in place till the end of February. This early response is a well-meaning attempt to control winter pollution, for which the city has earned a global reputation. However, its efficacy is still to be tested, given the onset of the paddy stubble-burning season, the precipitous drop in wind speed, the monitoring abilities of the Delhi government, and the Diwali fireworks onslaught, which has, inexplicably, not been banned.