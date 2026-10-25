Overall, according to the RBI’s assessment, even though household borrowing is rising, the share of higher-rated borrowers has improved. While the aggregate level of household debt may not look high compared with many other countries, the increase in consumption loans needs attention. The share of housing loans in household borrowing is declining. On the contrary, household debt in the United States, for example, is overwhelmingly dominated by housing loans. The increasing household borrowing for consumption could mean that credit is now available more easily and households are frontloading consumption. From the banking and regulation perspective, this may not be a problem, given that asset quality is improving. However, the debt-servicing burden on households could affect overall consumption and growth in the medium term. This could also have repercussions for household savings, with implications for overall investment in the economy. Therefore, the increase in household debt and its composition must be examined carefully.