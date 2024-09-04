Agri growth: New schemes a timely intervention, should improve outcomes

The Union Cabinet this week approved a comprehensive package of seven schemes for agriculture and allied activities, with a financial outlay of Rs 13,966 crore. This initiative, focusing on several critical areas, is designed to enhance farmers’ incomes and, consequently, their living standards. Considering that farmers’ incomes are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and have historically experienced slow growth compared to other groups, these schemes represent a significant and timely intervention. The Digital Agriculture Mission stands as the foremost among the approved schemes, with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore. This initiative is built on the foundation of Digital Public Infrastructure and seeks to harness the latest technological advancements to revolutionise the agricultural sector. Central to this mission are two foundational pillars: The AgriStack and the Krishi Decision Support System.



AgriStack is a farmer-centric digital infrastructure that will create comprehensive and authenticated databases, including farmer demographics, land holdings, crops sown, livestock ownership, and details of schemes and benefits. The Krishi Decision Support System, on the other hand, will integrate information on crops, soil, weather, and water resources to provide a comprehensive geospatial system. The use of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, will play a crucial role. The implementation of this digital infrastructure is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of various agricultural schemes. Better crop insurance models, optimised credit distribution, and targeted subsidies will lead to more equitable and timely support for farmers. Additionally, enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities will provide policymakers the tools needed to respond to emerging challenges in the sector.



Another scheme for crop science for food and nutritional security is centred on the development and enhancement of crop varieties. These efforts are integral to the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural practices, which are becoming increasingly important as climate change continues to exert pressure on agricultural systems. A separate scheme is dedicated to strengthening the agricultural education and research system. It seeks to modernise agricultural education by incorporating the latest technological advancements and aligning the curriculum with the principles outlined in the New Education Policy 2020. Modernising education is vital to preparing the next generation of agricultural professionals, who can innovate and drive the sector forward.



However, the major concern is declining expenditure on agricultural research and development as a percentage of agricultural output, especially compared to higher global investment in this area. With no significant advancement since the Green Revolution, which succeeded due to international collaboration and advanced technologies, there is a pressing need for renewed innovation and investment to address current challenges. The remaining schemes, which focus on livestock and horticulture, contribute to a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing production, productivity, efficiency, and income across agriculture and its allied sectors. This package represents a holistic approach designed to address the multifaceted challenges facing the agricultural sector. However, the success of these initiatives hinges on a steadfast commitment to their timely and effective implementation. These schemes must be executed with a broad reach to ensure they benefit all segments of the agricultural community.



