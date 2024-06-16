Apulian interlude

Four days after being sworn in as Prime Minister for a third time, Narendra Modi travelled to Italy to attend the 50th G7 summit. India was one of 12 countries and five organisations invited to the G7’s outreach programme in Fasano, in the Apulia region, situated on the heel of Italy. In terms of tonality, Mr Modi appeared to have hit the right notes. His visit took place a week after the European Union’s own massive elections, the largest exercise after India’s, and ahead of consequential elections for several G7 leaders — the United States, France, and the UK. Indeed, the longest section of Mr Modi’s speech dwelt on the impressive logistics involved in conducting the Indian elections, which he described as “the biggest festival of democracy in the world”. Technology accounted for the second-largest portion of his speech, focusing on the importance of technology access to make the world a more equitable, democratic place and underlining the need to make technology “creative and not destructive”.



His call to end tech monopolies as a founding member and lead chair of the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (AI) sits well with the current mood of governments across the world — especially in Europe — as they challenge the power of Big Tech. His appeal for heralding a “Green Era” is also apt, indirectly highlighting for the world’s richest and most powerful nations the need for higher levels of funding of mitigation and adaptation by the world’s poorest countries that face the brunt of climate change. He did not fail to mention that India was among the first countries to fulfil its commitments under COP (Conference of Parties) ahead of time. Perhaps his most direct message to the G7 was on the Global South, the leadership of which India has sought to assume, especially by making Africa a permanent member of the G20 during the New Delhi summit last year. As he rightly pointed out, it is the Global South that is “bearing the brunt of global uncertainties and tensions”, an oblique reference to the continuing war in Gaza.

