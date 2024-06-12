Sobering projections

Large parts of northern and central India are reeling from sweltering heat conditions. Given that social and economic costs associated with a warming planet are yet to fully materialise, there is a need for discussion on the macroeconomic ramifications of climate change. Attempts have been made in the past to accurately quantify the social cost of carbon (SCC) and the impact of climate change on gross domestic product (GDP), productivity, consumption, and investment spending. In this context, a recent working paper, “The Macroeconomic Impact of Climate Change: Global vs Local Temperature”, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), raises grave concerns. It shows that the macroeconomic damages from climate change are around six times larger than previously thought. Unlike idiosyncratic spikes in local temperature, global temperature shocks have a much more pronounced impact on economic activity.



Earlier estimates suggested that a one degree Celsius increase in the average world temperature reduces global output by at least one-to-three per cent. This paper's projections, however, can prove to be catastrophic, if they come true. By exploiting natural variability in global temperature, it shows that a 1 degree Celsius rise in the average global temperature could lower world GDP by 12 per cent at peak. According to the United Nations Environment Programme's Emissions Gap Report 2023, the world mean temperature is set to rise by around three degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, even if countries fully implement their nationally determined contributions (NDCs). The drastic rise in temperatures will naturally lead to precipitous declines in output, capital and consumption. In this regard, the paper finds that a one-time transitory one degree Celsius rise in global mean temperature leads to a 2.5 per cent peak productivity decline and a peak rise of 30 basis points in the capital depreciation rate, both of which are likely to persist for nearly 10 years.