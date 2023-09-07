Bharat's tryst with destiny

The use of “Bharat” in an English-language invitation from President Droupadi Murmu to heads of State and governments, as well as chief ministers, for an official banquet ahead of the G20 summit has sparked unnecessary controversy over the name of the country. The Opposition believes that the government’s choice of the Hindi word for the country, rather than following convention, is a way of undermining the 26-party alliance that goes by the name INDIA (the acronym stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). Whatever the motive, the abrupt departure from standard practice calls for an explanation from the government, especially because there has been no official announcement or notification to this effect. The timing also raises several questions. So far, there has been no issue over the country’s “international” and “indigenous” names, which are derived from constitutional provisions. The first sub-clause of the first article of the English (and original) version of the Constitution states, “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States”.

In 1987, the 58th amendment to the Constitution empowered the President to have the Hindi version of the Constitution published. The concomitant first article gives primacy to the word Bharat — “Bharat that is India…”. The Hindi version did not create controversy simply because Indians accepted that India would be the term used internationally and in government publications in English, which remains a language of official communication in India, while Bharat would be used in Hindi publications. Most ordinary Indians have had no difficulty absorbing this interchangeable usage, singing praises to “Bharat” in the national anthem and rooting for “India” at international sporting events.