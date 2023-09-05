No middle ground

After weeks of speculation, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that President Xi Jinping would not be attending the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend. China instead will be represented by Premier Li Qiang, number two in the government. While China has not given any specific reason for the absence of Mr Xi, there could be many explanations. For one, the diplomatic relations between India and China are significantly strained, at least since the border clashes of 2020, which led to an increased military presence at the Line of Actual Control. It could also be a signal to India that the resolution of border issues, despite recent talks, would not happen in a hurry. Further, it is likely that China does not want India’s presidency to be a success. India’s international profile has increased in recent years, both on strategic and economic fronts. China, along with Russia, has not allowed consensus building in ministerial meetings.

It can also be argued that China intends to undermine the G20 and strengthen Brics by expanding its membership as a counter to the US-led Western alliance. However, this is an inherently difficult proposition. Brics, particularly after the recent expansion decision, will become an even more disparate group. It has not achieved much since its inception in any case. China, for example, has been pushing for an alternative to the US dollar-denominated financial system. However, given its own position on capital controls and the current weakness in its financial system, it is not clear how China can move forward in this context. Besides, a complete detachment from the West will not be in China’s own interests. It is also likely that Mr Xi decided against visiting New Delhi to avoid addressing questions from Western leaders on China’s support to Russia.