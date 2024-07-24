One of the welcome highlights of the Union Budget on Tuesday was simplifying the structure of capital gains tax. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced short-term capital gains on certain financial assets would be taxed at 20 per cent as against 15 per cent earlier. All other financial and non-financial assets would continue to attract the applicable rate. This meant short-term gains in the stock market would now attract a tax liability of 20 per cent. Further, long-term gains from all financial and non-financial assets would now attract 12.5 per cent tax. Long-term capital gains tax on listed equity was 10 per cent. One of the driving factors for increasing the difference between long-term and short-term capital gains tax could be to encourage long-term investment in capital markets, particularly by households.



For the benefit of the lower-income class of investors, the minister increased the limit of exemption from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh. Listed financial assets held for over a year will be treated as long-term. In the case of unlisted financial and non-financial assets, the minimum holding period to be classified as long-term will be two years. Unlisted bonds and debentures, and debt mutual funds, will attract capital gains tax at the applicable rate. The announcement of increasing capital gains tax on listed shares unnerved the stock market on the Budget day, resulting in significant volatility, though the benchmark indices recouped most of the losses by the end of the day’s trade. There was concern also in real estate because capital gains will now be taxed at 12.5 per cent without the indexation benefit. It was earlier taxed at 20 per cent with the benefit of indexation. However, as the government has explained, it would benefit most real estate investors. Further, the tax will be exempt in case the gains are used to buy or construct a house worth up to Rs 10 crore. It would also be exempt in the case of investing in specified bonds up to Rs 50 lakh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp