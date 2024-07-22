Can Kamala bloom?

United States President Joe Biden may have done right by his party by withdrawing from the presidential race but whether his gesture will significantly improve the Democrats’ chances of retaining the White House in November is still an open question. Visibly frail, he finally heeded growing calls to step down after dallying for 25 days following a disastrous performance against Republican rival Donald Trump in the first presidential debate on June 27, and multiple gaffes at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 75th anniversary summit less than a month later. But he leaves his nominee, Kamala Harris, 59, just 107 days to convince the Democratic Party, donors, and voters of her fitness for office.



Ms Harris made waves by becoming the first woman of African-American and South Asian descent to serve as vice-president. She brought to the office her experience as California’s attorney general and, since 2016, that state’s junior senator, where she attracted attention for her sharp questioning of Mr Trump’s executive nominees. Since then, her political accomplishments have been underwhelming. She withdrew from the 2020 presidential race following lacklustre performances in the intra-party debates, and her record as vice-president has done little to sharpen her political persona. Ms Harris begins her campaign just as Mr Trump’s favourability ratings rose to their highest in four years following the failed assassination attempt and a ringing endorsement at the Republican National Convention last week. His choice of a former liberal as vice-president may draw undecided voters, come November. Ms Harris’ head-to-head performance in the polls against Mr Trump is discouraging. The latest poll averages show Mr Trump leading Ms Harris by two percentage points (47 per cent to 45 per cent), just marginally less than the 2.5 percentage point gap over Mr Biden. If the maverick independent candidate, Robert F Kennedy Jr, is added to the fray, the gap between Mr Trump and Ms Harris expands to six percentage points. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp