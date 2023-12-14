Charging growth

The Union government recently initiated the process of auctioning 20 blocks of critical minerals, including the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves discovered in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district. The collective valuation of these blocks has been estimated at about Rs 45,000 crore. Currently, 125 projects are underway to explore critical minerals in the country. Notably, this comes just a few months after India was inducted into the US-led Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), and the country issued its first critical minerals policy listing 30 minerals vital in fuelling India’s net-zero transition.

Clean-energy technologies necessitate significantly higher mineral inputs than their fossil fuel-based counterparts. For instance, lithium-ion batteries are extensively used in electric vehicles, while rare earth elements are essential components of wind turbines. A surge in their demand implies that, in going green, India will have to shift dependence from supplies of oil and gas to somewhat insecure supplies of critical materials, such as lithium, graphite, potash, silicon, and titanium. Scaling clean energy deployment will require a significant increase in mineral extraction and processing, but concerns remain regarding the scarce supply of minerals and China’s dominance in global critical mineral supply chains, particularly in processing and refining. China accounts for approximately 60 per cent of worldwide production and 85 per cent of processing capacity. The country, for instance, currently accounts for 100 per cent of the refined supply of natural graphite and dysprosium, and almost 60 per cent of lithium and manganese. Further, the mining and processing landscape of critical materials is geographically concentrated, making it vulnerable to geopolitical risks.

