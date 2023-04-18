One major change is the rise of China as a creditor nation. This has caused complications because, to begin with, China is not part of the existing Paris Club of creditors that closely coordinate on how to bail out distressed debtors. Beijing has been a problematic creditor for various other reasons. For one, it has insisted lending through its development banks, which the rest of the world views as bilateral government-to-government lending, be treated instead as private commercial lending and thus receive seniority in repayments as opposed to bilateral lending from other countries. In addition, the internal systems within the People’s Republic to authorise a haircut are not well developed.

One of the most anticipated components of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC this year was a global sovereign debt roundtable meant to revitalise the under-performing system to restructure public debt. This is because the world is going through a severe sovereign debt crisis, and one which the international financial architecture has by and large failed to effectively address. The effects of the pandemic and relief spending, along with the worldwide inflationary environment created largely by big Western stimulus packages and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have resulted in sharply higher interest rates and affected government finances in multiple developing countries. As IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has noted, about 15 per cent of low-income countries are in distress, while another 45 per cent are facing high debt vulnerabilities. Existing systems, however, were not able to respond to this crisis because of structural changes to the sovereign debt system since the restructuring systems were first designed in the 1980s.