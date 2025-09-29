Home / Opinion / Editorial / Credit divide: Gaps exist in rural finance access despite progress

Credit divide: Gaps exist in rural finance access despite progress

According to the Reserve Bank of India's Annual Report for 2024-25, there has been a significant increase in the number of banking outlets in rural areas over the past decade

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer
premium
Beyond physical access, social and demographic factors shape credit use.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The latest Rural Sentiment Survey (of September), of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, captures, among other things, both progress and persistent fault lines in rural finance. On the positive side, 54.5 per cent of the households surveyed now borrow exclusively from formal sources, the highest since the survey began last year. However, nearly 22 per cent of them remain dependent solely on informal credit. This segment continues to face high costs: Average interest rates are at 17-18 per cent, with one-third of the borrowers paying more than 20 per cent annually. About 24 per cent of the households depend on the combination of both formal and informal credit. Further, about 30 per cent of the households take loans from family and friends, paying no interest. Thus, even though banks have expanded their reach in rural areas, there is still a significant unmet demand for credit. 
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Annual Report for 2024–25, there has been a significant increase in the number of banking outlets in rural areas over the past decade. Specifically, the number of branches in villages has risen from 33,378 in March 2010 to 56,579 by December last year. Yet, a proportion of households still depends on moneylenders — perhaps evidence that a physical presence alone may not be enough. Structural conditions also play a role. Many rural households face significant income volatility, seasonal risks, and declining government transfers, now just 9.27 per cent of monthly income, the lowest since the survey began. In such circumstances, the immediacy and flexibility of informal loans, despite punitive interest rates, serve as a survival strategy. 
Beyond physical access, social and demographic factors shape credit use. A NITI Aayog 2025 report shows women’s credit demand growing at a compound rate of 22 per cent since 2019, with 60 per cent of the borrowers from semiurban and rural areas. Yet, many remain credit-willing not credit-ready, limited by documentation gaps, guarantor needs, and collateral constraints. Addressing the rural credit divide requires more than branch expansion. The way forward is twofold. First, strengthen the priority-sector lending framework by ensuring not just targets but the quality of credit. Monitoring credit flows to vulnerable groups and tailoring products for small-ticket, short-tenure needs will reduce dependence on moneylenders. This calls for focused mechanisms for banks and cooperatives at the last mile. 
Second, technology can be leveraged to reduce costs and increase trust. Aadhaar-enabled microlending, interoperable digital wallets, and mobile-based grievance redress systems can bridge gaps. Business correspondents, supported with better incentives and digital tools, can act as the trust layer between rural households and institutions. Fintech firms complement this by using alternative credit-scoring data to build reliable credit profiles for “thin-file” borrowers. Finally, policy should not just focus on giving people access to banks, but also on making loans affordable and improving financial awareness. Basic financial education, linked with rural livelihood programmes, can help people reduce their dependence on moneylenders. Rural finance has made good progress, but the cost and dependence on informal loans show the job is not yet done. Bridging the credit gap in rural India will be a crucial step towards achieving inclusive growth.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Trump's UN speech exposes both America's decline and UN's paralysis

Premium

Digging deep: India's geothermal policy should be pursued with care

Premium

Skilling failure: Govt must streamline delivery models for better outcomes

Premium

Tel Aviv's isolation: A two-state solution remains the global consensus

Premium

A simplified GST structure: Revenue collection must be closely tracked

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentCredit demandrural banking

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story