Demonetisation, 10 years after: Evidence still points to limited gains

The ratio did go down in 2016-17, partly because of the pace of remonetisation, but it started moving up in subsequent years. In fact, such a level of cash in circulation is more intriguing in 2026 than it was in 2016, given that India now has a popular and efficient digital payments infrastructure. Large volumes of transactions are processed in real time through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The level of cash in the economy is also puzzling for the Reserve Bank of India as was recently articulated by one of its top officials. Currency in circulation is growing even as the share of cash in individual transactions is declining. It appears that cash is still preferred for large transactions, possibly to maintain anonymity or avoid taxes. Cash usage in real estate, for instance, is still said to be very high. Clearly, withdrawing about 86 per cent of cash at one stroke hasn’t yielded much. It also made it clear that there is no magic bullet for solving complex economic or social problems. Change usually is a process in a democracy and requires sustained effort and policy management. Reduction in the generation of black money will require a substantial reduction in the presence of the state in economic life, better use of technology to detect tax evasion, and tax reforms at various levels of government.