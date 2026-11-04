Accounting deficiencies

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG’s) new report, Adding Value to Public Governance 2025-26, noted that its audits led to recoveries of ₹4,251.34 crore in 2025-26. However, in several major cases, the amount recovered or the corrective action taken fell short of the financial implications flagged by the CAG. At various levels, its findings led to 74 amendments to laws, rules and regulations, 231 changes to government orders and notifications, and 253 revisions to accounting policies and procedures. These figures indicate that audit can influence governance beyond financial recovery. Yet the gap between findings and outcomes remain a concern. In Odisha, for instance, a revenue implication of ₹10,294.24 crore from the undervaluation of iron-ore grades led to a recommendation for an investigation covering all auctioned mines. The reported response was the notification of new mineral rules in 2025, providing for artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled surveillance and Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking.