Despite Paralympic success, the differently-abled remain excluded in India

Indians can justifiably take pride in the country’s stellar performance at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics with 29 medals — seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze — participating in just four of the 23 disciplines on offer. The 2024 medal haul represents a significant improvement from the 19 at Tokyo, with India shooting up on the medal tally rankings from 24 to 18. India is only the third developing country to figure among the top 20 in the medal tally at Paris, behind Brazil (at number 6) and Uzbekistan (at number 13). Much of this success has been attributed to robust support from the Government of India, which spent Rs 74 crore on this edition of the Paralympics, up from Rs 26 cr­ore spent during the Tokyo games, and hired 77 coaches (as against 45 at Tok­yo). All 84 athletes representing India were backed by government schemes with access to international coaches and exposure to international events. This year, a recovery centre was established at the Games Village for Indian para-athletes.



This encouraging support and significantly better outcomes at the Paris ga­m­­es point to the need to sustain the momentum to enable India's para-athletes to hit new heights in international events. Though the government generously supports para-athletes at the highest levels, it needs to extend with greater vigour its existing programmes at the grassroots, where, as several medal-winners at Paris attested, private corporate support is sparse. Though supporting para-sports is a mandated activity under the corporate social responsibility rules in the Companies Act, only a handful of large business houses — such as Tata, Reliance, JSW, Mahindra — care to underwrite up and coming para-athletes. Some public-sector banks, the Indian Railways, and the defence services also weigh in.