Fed's future path: Donald Trump's election victory increases uncertainty

Donald Trump’s decisive victory in the US presidential election has increased uncertainty regarding the direction the Federal Reserve would take, with implications for the global economy. As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Fed decided to reduce the federal funds rate by 25 basis points last week. The US central bank started reducing rates in September with a 50 basis point cut. It had raised the policy interest rate to the highest level in decades in response to near double-digit inflation rates in 2022. Although the inflation rate moderated significantly in recent months, it remains above the medium-term target of 2 per cent. Nonetheless, the Fed started reducing the policy interest rate with the expectation that the inflation rate would soon align with the target.

According to the projection released after the September FOMC meeting, the central bank was expected to cut the policy interest rate in its December meeting as well, followed by a one percentage point reduction in 2025. While the extent of the rate cut was always debatable — some economists argued that the post-pandemic natural rate has increased considerably — more doubts have resurfaced following Mr Trump’s victory. Some market participants now believe the Fed might skip the December rate cut. It is worth noting that while the Fed has reduced policy interest rates by 75 basis points since mid-September, the yield on 10-year US government bonds has increased by nearly 70 basis points during the same period. This is not usually how markets behave. Following Mr Trump’s victory, while stock prices advanced, bonds were under pressure, reflecting how markets would be affected by his policies. Among other things, he intends to sharply increase tariffs, particularly on goods coming from China, and reduce taxes. Higher tariffs and tax cuts will benefit American companies but will increase inflation and the Budget deficit. This explains the different positions of the debt and equity markets.