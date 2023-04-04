Home / Opinion / Editorial / Finland's Nato moment

Finland's Nato moment

A snub for Putin, a risk for Europe

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Premium
Finland's Nato moment

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The election of a conservative government in Finland, defeating the centre-left Social Democrats, led by Sanna Marin, the country’s youngest prime minister (PM), coincides with the Scandinavian country’s entry into the 30-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). It is notable that Finland, together with Sweden, voted to join the 74-year-old Western defensive alliance in May last year soon

Topics :NATOVladimir PutinFinlandEuropean UnionRussiaSwedenBusiness Standard Editorial CommentBelarus

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Also Read

As Finland plans to join Nato, a look at how countries join the alliance

Putin bans use of foreign language words: History of loanwords in Russian

Nobel Peace Prize: A look at the peacemakers from Belarus, Russia & Ukraine

The Belarus bombshell

Lessons from the Ukraine war

Impending slowdown

Defining dominance

Unfinished battle

Arbitration off track

Work in progress

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story