Home / Opinion / Editorial / Work in progress

Work in progress

Foreign trade policy must engage with realities of world trade

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Premium
Work in progress

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has released its latest Foreign Trade Policy (FTP23). The last FTP was released in 2015 and was supposed to cover the period till 2020. No successor policy was released, and it was argued that the exigencies of the pandemic, with its enormous effect on world trade, were delaying the design and release of a policy for the next five years. Now that FTP23 h

Topics :Foreign trade policyWorld tradeexportersSupply chain

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

War, slowdown prompt Tiruppur exporters to explore alternate markets

Flipkart, Walmart ink MoU with NSIC to speed up capacity creation for MSMEs

Opportunities & challenges: The jury is out on what, how India Inc achieves

The green wall

Protecting investors

Unhealthy controversy

Revisiting regulations

Next Story