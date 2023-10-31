Home / Opinion / Editorial / Geopolitical risks

Geopolitical risks

Domestic drivers will support equity markets

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian stock markets went through a blip in the last fortnight with a sequence of six losing sessions before a pullback in the benchmark Nifty50 to above the 19,000 level on Friday. The proximate cause was the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which led to fears of energy-supply disruptions. Prices of crude oil and gas are already up considerably. India’s dependence on imported crude oil and gas is well known. Higher prices would inevitably lead to a wider current account deficit and higher inflation. Since global economic growth is likely to remain subpar and most nations are suffering from higher inflation, there isn’t much headroom to balance the trade equation through higher exports. Guidance from large information-technology firms, mostly formulated prior to the Hamas attacks, indicated no visibility of a fast recovery in demand, which means other exporters will also find it hard to generate volumes. Exports have seen a declining trend in recent months.

Higher global inflation has led to significant monetary tightening and a hawkish policy outlook from central banks. Increased policy rates have resulted in a spike in US treasury yields, which is usually seen as a red flag, indicating a risk-off attitude. When US yields go up, foreign investors tend to pull out of riskier assets, such as rupee-denominated assets, and head to safe havens such as hard-currency government debt. The Federal Reserve’s tighter monetary policy will make it difficult for other central banks to loosen their monetary stance. In any case, the inflation rate in India remains significantly above the target of 4 per cent, which rules out the possibility of a rate cut anytime soon. Higher US-bond yields and policy outlook have led to the selling of over Rs 37,000 crore worth of Indian stocks by foreign portfolio investors. Higher interest rates and tighter money supply are both dampeners for stock-market valuations.

Global factors apart, the Indian markets will also closely track the upcoming Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections next year. The markets usually turn choppy at the prospect of political uncertainty. A lot of money might just sit on the fence until there is clear visibility about the next Union government. Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, for instance, noted at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit this week that the Indian stock markets could see a 25 per cent correction if the Bharatiya Janata Party did not return to power with a working majority in 2024. However, any election-related correction may be of a very short-term nature. As veteran fund manager Prashant Jain noted in the same conference, there is a very weak correlation between elections and market performance over the medium term.

Despite some of these uncertainties, corrections in the Indian stock markets may remain limited owing to some favourable domestic factors. First, domestic demand seems to be strong, and election-related spending might give a boost. Second, inflows into equity mutual funds remain strongly positive. This shows household savings are still flowing into the stock markets, providing big support. On the macro front, despite the recent outflow, India has fairly healthy foreign exchange reserves to deal with volatility in the global currency markets. As things stand, India is in a relatively good position to deal with external risks in the short run. However, if the tensions in West Asia increase further with the potential involvement of other big powers, the outlook on risk assets, including Indian equities, could change significantly.

Also Read

Nifty, Nifty Bank eye range-bound moves; here's how to trade them

Misplaced interest

Nifty Bank: A close below 43,700 will trigger fresh round of selling

Mixed results

Order of business

No tolerance for terror

India in 2047

BRI: Ten years after

Pushing productivity

No place for women

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commentequity marketIndian stock marketsNSE Nifty50 benchmark index

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story