Home / Opinion / Editorial / Hardware for AI: Google's entry will increase competition in market

Hardware for AI: Google's entry will increase competition in market

However, Google's recent launch of Gemini3 has served as a good advertisement for the capability of its TPUs, which were used to develop the new model

Google
premium
Google’s chips are very different from Nvidia’s. They are not like-for-like. Nvidia is a pure-play hardware company. The GPUs are designed for large number crunching with a software platform thrown in to help users to tailor codes efficiently. (Photo: Reuters)
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Meta is reportedly considering deploying Google’s custom tensor processing units (TPUs) in its artificial intelligence (AI) processing data centres in 2027, while renting TPU capacity in Google Cloud centres from 2026. Supplying chips to Meta (and other customers) marks a major shift in strategy for Google, which has hitherto used its TPUs only in its own data centres, while renting out time to companies. This positions Google as a rival to Nvidia, which currently has 80 per cent market share when it comes to the supply of AI-specific graphic-processing units (GPU).
 
However, Google’s recent launch of Gemini3 has served as a good advertisement for the capability of its TPUs, which were used to develop the new model. Initial reports say Gemini3 is better in some respects than rivals like ChatGPT, from OpenAI, and Claude, from Anthropic. Gemini has around 650 million monthly users, while the market leader, ChatGPT, has around 800 million but Gemini3 is rapidly catching up in terms of popularity. Meta is currently Nvidia’s biggest customer with a capex budget of $72 billion on AI infrastructure. If Google picks up a large chunk of that capex, it would be money that flows directly out of Nvidia’s pocket and the deal would be a validation for Google’s hardware ambitions.
 
The stock market reacted sharply to the announcement of the Meta-Google deal. The Nvidia stock was sold down by around 2 per cent while the Alphabet (Google’s parent) stock was bid up by roughly 8 per cent. The stakes are enormous. Some analysts reckon TPUs could quickly capture up to 10 per cent of Nvidia’s annual revenues, which amounted to over $165 billion in the financial year ended June. Nevertheless, Nvidia would remain the market leader. The other major player in the AI- GPU market is AMD. However, as demand for AI explodes, Google is not the only company looking to develop in-house hardware. There’s a long waiting-list for high-end GPUs, and Amazon and Microsoft, among others, are developing their own chips in the hope of faster deployment at lower costs. Despite being rivals, in a scenario that’s typical of big tech’s “frenemy” model, Google and Nvidia also cooperate on many projects and Google is a major customer for Nvidia’s GPUs.  Anthropic, which runs Claude, a rival to Gemini, is also exploring the possibility of deploying Google TPUs. Apple also trains its Apple Intelligence models on TPUs.
 
Google’s chips are very different from Nvidia’s. They are not like-for-like. Nvidia is a pure-play hardware company. The GPUs are designed for large number crunching with a software platform thrown in to help users to tailor codes efficiently. GPUs split tasks into many pieces and run the calculations side-by-side. They are more flexible than TPUs, which only do matrix mathematics for deep learning. But deep learning is a key research area and foundational to large-language models and at this specific task, TPUs may be more cost-effective. Google’s reputation and AI-branding come from its development of AI software and algorithms in services like “search”, “map”, and “translate” for many years and it started designing its TPUs in-house (in a collaboration with Broadcom) a decade ago. Its entry should provide some healthy competition and if other giants also get into the act, we could find a sea change in the AI ecosystem.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's child deprivation problem requires urgent, systemic reform

Premium

Sharp fall in inflation strengthens case for RBI to ease rates again

Premium

Weighty matters for cars: CAFE row overlooks public-policy objectives

Premium

An AI compact: The world needs operational standards to avert risks

Premium

Why India should selectively reopen door to investment from China

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentGoogle IndiaNvidia

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story