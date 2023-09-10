Heights of diplomacy

Against the odds, the G20 summit reached a consensus on the Leaders’ Declaration in New Delhi on the first day of the two-day meeting, offering a clear indication of current geopolitical alignments and adding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stature as a global leader. To be sure, the much-awaited statement on the Ukraine war reflected a significant dilution from the condemnatory language of the Bali Declaration, which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar explained as a reflection of changed geopolitical circumstances. The Bali Declaration repeated the language of a majority UN vote deploring “in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine”. The Delhi Declaration deployed oblique and anodyne wording about refraining from the use of force “to seek territorial acquisition” against an independent state.

Though India deserves kudos for an adroit diplomatic victory, the credit also lies with the G7. Led by the US, the world’s seven richest democracies appear to have taken a political decision to ensure the success of the summit by agreeing to a recalibrated compromise statement on Ukraine. This much was clear from the intensity of Washington’s outreach to New Delhi. By following up a state visit with a bilateral meeting just months later and another joint statement involving collaboration in military and artificial intelligence, the US has sent strong signals that the West has chosen to double down on its bet on India, and that Mr Modi is willing to go the extra mile to achieve that end. A new and unexceptionable paragraph on religious tolerance in the Delhi Declaration may have sought to symbolically balance any misgivings the G7 may harbour on this subject.