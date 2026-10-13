Human rights restored

Ms Pillay, granddaughter of Indian indentured labourers, is the fifth South African to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She shares the honours with Albert Luthuli, Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela and F W de Klerk. Apartheid was the leitmotif on which she built her work as a human rights champion. She was the only non-white woman to open her own law practice in Natal province, principally because no law firm wanted its white employees to take instructions from a woman of colour. As a lawyer, she defended several apartheid detainees, including Nelson Mandela, and exposed the use of torture against them. Ms Pillay later graduated from Harvard Law School and became a high court judge after the African National Congress came to power. Her work in the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda brought women’s rights front and centre of human rights debate for the first time by recognising that rape and sexual assault could constitute acts of genocide. Her subsequent work on gender justice at the International Criminal Court — which, ironically, India does not recognise — and focus on caste discrimination as UN Human Rights Commissioner (2008-14) added new dimensions to the issue. By recognising Ms Pillay, who serves as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in the genocide case against Myanmar over its treatment of the Rohingyas, the Nobel committee has delivered a much-needed restorative to the primacy of human rights in the global discourse.