Risk sharing

There is also a broader question of what optimal health insurance should look like. Economic theory does not favour full coverage because it creates moral hazard. But neither does it imply that individuals should bear the same proportion of every medical expense. The logic of optimal insurance is to make people bear some cost when expenditure is manageable, while protecting them against large and uncertain losses. This is particularly important for chronic conditions and catastrophic hospitalisation, where the ability to avoid treatment is limited and the financial risk is precisely what insurance is meant to mitigate. The objective should, therefore, be to strike a balance between incentives and protection. While some copayment may be justified, it should not be made compulsory across all policies. Consumers should be given a choice between paying a lower premium with copayment or paying a higher premium for full coverage. A blanket industry-wide requirement risks making patients the shock absorbers for inefficiencies in the health care system.