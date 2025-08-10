Impending disruption: India must prepare for the AI skill onslaught

Information-technology (IT) firms are increasingly focusing on hiring people with skills in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and cybersecurity. The recent announcement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that it would lay off over 12,000 mid- and senior-level employees sent ripples across India’s vast IT sector, and was more than just a routine restructuring move. The changes in hiring and employee retention policies signal a deeper shift: The rapid and irreversible integration of AI into the functioning of companies, not just in IT, but across industries. In fact, TCS has been open in acknowledging that it is investing heavily in emerging technologies, including AI, to become a “future-ready” organisation.

All this is because the nature of work itself is also changing. Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella recently stated that nearly 30 per cent of the company’s code was now being generated by AI. Meanwhile, Meta claims in 12-18 months most of the code for the company’s Llama projects will be written by AI. As the adoption of generative AI and automation scales up, the demand for traditional human labour may decline, especially in middle management and back-end technical functions. India’s IT sector, employing over five million people and contributing around 7.5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product, has been one of the most reliable job creators, especially for the aspirational middle class. Thus, a sudden disruption in this sector has wider economic and social ramifications. While AI cannot replace all jobs, sectors other than IT are also likely to be affected. In a recent research paper, Microsoft listed 40 professions most and least likely to be affected by AI and large language models. More intellectually demanding, communication-heavy roles are among those most vulnerable to AI, while jobs requiring manual labour or a physical presence will remain relatively safe.