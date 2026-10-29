Making sense of street signs

At a fundamental level, as analysts have rightly pointed out, not much has changed for the Indian markets. The economy is growing strongly and there isn’t much to complain about the incoming corporate results for the second quarter this financial year. Thus, FPI selling is being driven largely by global factors. Besides the increased investment in AI-related companies, risk aversion owing to geopolitical uncertainties has also affected foreign flows. Further, rising bond yields in developed countries and currency-market volatility are complicating investment calculations for global fund managers. Nonetheless, there are issues that India must debate and address. FPIs compare post-tax dollar returns in various jurisdictions, which tends to adversely affect India allocation. Thus, there is a need to align India’s tax policy with global best practices. While the stock markets have gained depth, India still needs foreign capital to supplement domestic savings. Another aspect worth debating is how different instruments are taxed for resident Indian investors. It is being argued that lower taxes on equity are pushing households to the stock markets. There are various ways of bringing parity.