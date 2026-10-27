Ethanol in the fast lane

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ decision to allow E100 and E85 fuels, along with the registration of flex-fuel vehicles, is understandable in the light of the geopolitical outlook on oil prices in the foreseeable future and growing urban pollution, much of which is transport-related. But the wisdom of such policy speed may need to be balanced with the anticipated negative externalities associated with the ethanol journey. Already, the mandated shift to E20 from E10 five years ahead of the original schedule, prompted no doubt by prolonged supply constraints and the need to meet “Net Zero” targets, has annoyed car owners, who have reported a 7-12 per cent drop in fuel efficiency, which somewhat negates the argument of lowering fuel demand. According to the government data, however, the country has saved ₹1.9 trillion in imports of crude oil and substituted 31 million tonnes between April, when the E20 mandate came into force, and mid-October, though some analysts have questioned the arithmetic behind these calculations.