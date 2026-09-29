Managing the rupee

The RBI would do well not to excessively intervene in the currency market and let the rupee fall in an orderly fashion for at least two reasons. First, there is no clarity on how long the conflict will last and the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked. Sustained higher oil prices and global economic uncertainty could keep the rupee volatile, demanding RBI intervention from time to time. If the reserves are significantly depleted, the RBI may not be in a position to act when it is needed. Although the response to the swap scheme was encouraging, resorting to something similar again must be avoided. Second, the decline in the rupee since last year is helping exports. Despite global uncertainties, India’s merchandise exports increased 17.85 per cent during April-August this year. Higher exports will help contain the impact of increased prices of crude oil on the current account. It will also help maintain the growth momentum. An aggressive defence of the rupee will not only run down reserves faster but also deny the economy the chance to adjust to changes in fundamentals.