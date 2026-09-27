Containing costs

A system that pays several times more for acquiring a new customer than for retaining an existing one naturally places greater value on selling policies than on keeping them active. In this context, a recent note by CareEdge Ratings has suggested deferring part of the first-year commission, linking payouts to 13th- and 25th-month persistency, and clawing back commissions when policies lapse early. This could align distributor incentives more closely with the customer’s long-term interests. Such structures must be considered. This matters because India’s problem is not simply expensive insurance distribution but also inadequate coverage. Insurance penetration was only 3.7 per cent of gross domestic product in 2024-25, compared to over 6 per cent in developed markets. However, if lower commissions make low-ticket, low-margin policies unattractive to sell, distributors could concentrate on affluent customers. This would make it harder to extend insurance to smaller cities and lower-income households. These are precisely the segments that need greater financial protection. The challenge, therefore, is to prevent commission-led mis-selling without weakening the distribution capacity.