Enhancing capabilities

It is also worth noting that around 94 per cent of GCC hiring remains concentrated in six major cities, creating pressure on talent availability, housing, transport, and other urban infrastructure. Tamil Nadu can use Chennai’s momentum to develop complementary hubs in Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli. Linking local universities and engineering talent to specific industry clusters could widen the talent pool and make growth more geographically balanced. Other states, such as West Bengal, should also tap this opportunity by building on Kolkata’s emerging GCC base and improving the ecosystem for technology, skills and investment. The success of the GCC story should not be measured only by the increasing number of centres but also by maximising the value created by them. Although the output and intellectual property created in GCCs mostly belong to foreign companies, the fact that such work is happening in this country with the Indian workforce will have spillover effects over time. GCCs are also supplementing India’s services exports, which is helping not only through job creation, but also by supporting the external accounts at a macro level. Thus, both the Union and state governments must continuously work on improving the operating environment.