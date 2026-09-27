The art of 'diplotainment'

All in all, the fact that the Trump-Xi summit took place is being seen as a signal that the two largest economies plan to remain engaged at the very least. Indeed, the fact that they will remain engaged is also good news for a world already struggling with the consequences of a US-Israel war against Iran. With an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than a fifth of the world’s oil and gas travels, still elusive, the last thing the world needs at this stage is a tit-for-tat action on trade and the freezing of global supply chains, as happened last year. The two will meet again at least twice later this year — Mr Trump said he would meet Mr Xi in Beijing in November and in Florida for the G20 meet. By then, the mid-term elections will have clarified Mr Trump’s powers in his remaining years in the presidency. So how far these meetings will yield more substantive agreement on any of the issues that continue to strain Sino-US relations remains an open question.