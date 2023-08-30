Seeking stability

United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, speaking during a visit to Beijing, once again declared that “decoupling” from the Chinese economy was not the goal of US policy under President Joe Biden. Following a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, whose portfolio encompasses economic policy and trade, Ms Raimondo declared it was “profoundly important” for the global economy that the US-China relationship be “stable” and that communication between the two countries be “direct, open and practical”. Concretely, Ms Raimondo’s visit to Beijing resulted in the establishment of a working group with officials from the two governments and representatives of the private sector to focus on irritants in the commercial relationship. A mechanism to exchange information on export controls and their enforcement was also agreed upon.

Ms Raimondo said more information on export controls was meant to “reduce misunderstandings of US national security policies”. But, in fact, China and the rest of the world understand such policies very well. They are meant to lock China out of certain technically advanced or otherwise systemically important sectors. While many of the technologies in question obviously have dual uses, both civilian and military, others are primarily civilian and are clearly meant to ensure that the US and its allies continue to enjoy a technological edge over China. Some other restrictions could also be seen as methods to try and minimise Chinese domination in sectors expected to be important for future growth. There are obvious limits, therefore, to the effectiveness of Ms Raimondo’s diplomatic wording. The most that can be hoped for, perhaps, is reducing issues of export controls. As it stands, some of this enforcement requires field inspections by US officials of how plants in China use advanced technology that’s developed elsewhere. While China, after reopening following the pandemic, has cooperated with such inspections, they are an obvious flashpoint.