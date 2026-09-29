Selective reform

Several new decisions were announced, addressing some of the dissenting commissioners’ concerns. Agendas would be circulated before each EC meeting and minutes issued thereafter; officers’ foreign trips would need EC approval; new information-technology modules would be pre-inspected by a committee of officers prior to their being placed before the Commission; the ECINet software would be reviewed by a committee headed by a deputy election commissioner; and field officers would be given more flexibility. These announcements and the apparent show of EC solidarity were unconvincing. On the substantive issues that turned the SIR exercise into a nightmare for millions of potential voters, the ECI did not give convincing answers — for instance, the requirement in the online version of Form 6 to map a new voter to her parents or family member on the roll. The ECINet digital platform does not permit an applicant to proceed without filling in this information — leaving orphans or those whose parents died before the 2002 SIR with little recourse. Legal experts have asserted that the EC’s claim that the Supreme Court had approved this parent-mapping declaration in the online form, which was included in July this year, is incorrect; there is no specific adjudication on this point.