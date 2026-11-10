However, technological sophistication should not be mistaken for statistical quality. Digital transactions and online searches do not represent all households or businesses; night-time lights, too, are an imperfect proxy for production. Estimates derived from such sources must be tested against representative surveys, while making methods, limitations and revisions transparent. Privacy safeguards must also govern the use of personal and commercially generated data. Equally important is the support for strengthening the statistical component. National estimates depend on the quality of information collected and compiled by states. Support for district-level and million-plus city estimates, state- and district-level gross domestic product, and state-level industrial production could reveal disparities concealed by state or national averages. Efforts must be made to build lasting capacity at different levels. VISTAR should also create opportunities for researchers to examine data, test methods, and develop indicators. Wider access to machine-readable datasets, subject to privacy protections, and timely publication of survey results would encourage independent scrutiny and strengthen public confidence. Better data collection and dissemination will help both policymakers and businesses to make informed decisions and improve outcomes.