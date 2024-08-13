Youth employment: Why it's a more pressing issue for India than others

Youth employment remains a critical concern worldwide. Following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic — including widespread unemployment due to mass layoffs, job shortages, and business closures — the labour market has seen a significant recovery, particularly for young people. This positive trend was underscored by a recent report “Global Employment Trends for Youth 2024”, published by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The report reveals that the global unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 24 years reached 13 per cent in 2023, a 15-year low. Further, the number of unemployed young people worldwide stood at 64.9 million, the lowest figure recorded since the turn of the millennium. The youth employment-to-population ratio (EPR) reached its pre-pandemic level at 35 per cent.



While these are positive signs for the world economy, the report highlighted significant concerns regarding youth employment. First, although EPR bounced back to its pre-pandemic level, it remains well below the levels seen in the early 2000s. The report suggested an ideal EPR of 40 per cent for both men and women. Comparing it with the current ratio, there is a deficit of 79 million jobs for young workers, 91 per cent of that for females. Differently put, 72 million of the total 79 million missing youth from the workforce are women. Second, the post-pandemic recovery has been uneven across regions, economies, and genders. Youth unemployment in upper-middle-income countries remained above 2019 levels, with a widening gap compared to high-income countries. The youth unemployment rate in upper-middle-income countries is 1.5 times higher than in high-income countries, compared with 1.3 times in 2019. Additionally, young women faced greater challenges, with sharper increases in unemployment during the pandemic and slower recovery compared to men. Third, the global proportion of youth not in employment, education or training (NEET) stands at 20.4 per cent, which is only marginally better than in 2015. Additionally, one-third of countries are falling behind in reducing their NEET rates, with low-income countries and women disproportionately represented.