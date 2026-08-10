Best of BS Opinion: Prosperity depends on execution, not entitlement

The second editorial,, takes the argument to farm policy. The extension of the PM-KISAN scheme is expected, and the direct-benefit transfer mechanism has worked efficiently. But continuing the scheme unchanged may not be enough. The ₹6,000 annual support has not been indexed to inflation, tenant farmers remain outside its coverage, and fertiliser subsidies continue to weigh heavily on public finances. The editorial argues that PM-KISAN could be used more intelligently: To include vulnerable tenant farmers and to rationalise fertiliser subsidy through direct payments linked to landholding.