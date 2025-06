Best of BS Opinion: Startups get a boost, higher education needs a leg-up

Hello and welcome to BS Views, our newsletter that sums up today's opinion page. From Sebi's bold moves to the crisis in higher education, and from sustainability issues with rice farming to Iran's nuclear ambitions, today's pieces touch upon key issues that policymakers must grapple with.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board last week approved a co-investment vehicle (CIV) framework under the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) regulations, amended rules governing Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and eased the delisting process for certain types of public-sector undertakings (PSUs). It also clarified norms on the issuance of employee stock ownership plans (Esops) in start-ups that plan to go public — a move that has brought relief to founders. These reforms, our first editorial argues , will make Indian markets more attractive for listings, improve the business environment for AIFs, and facilitate delisting for eligible PSUs.