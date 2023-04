TMS Ep411: Amul backlash, dating apps, bank stocks, Cognyte spyware

Why is Amul facing backlash in Karnataka? How are Indian dating apps penetrating tier 2 cities? Ahead of Q4 results, which bank stocks should you bet on? What is Cognyte spyware? All answers here

New Delhi

TMS Ep411: Amul backlash, dating apps, bank stocks, Cognyte spyware