TMS Ep553: Mumbai choking, carbon footprint, markets, white hydrogen

India’s national and financial capitals are choking on air pollution. While Delhi has earned the not-so-pleasant sobriquet of country’s most polluted city, coastal city Mumbai is a new entrant to the club. In a two-part series, Abhijeet Kumar finds out why close to 50 million people of the two metros are forced to breathe this foul air. And what would it take to fix this problem? We start with Mumbai today.



Aviation is also one of the biggest sources of green-house emission. Recently, a climate researcher came very close to losing his job. The reason? He had refused to take a flight for an assignment. But are aeroplanes the biggest carbon culprit? Let's compare the carbon footprints of different modes of transportations to find out



Wars also affect the global environment badly, apart from extracting human toll. According to reports, the first 12 months of the Russia-Ukraine war may have led to a net increase of 120 million tonnes of greenhouse gases. Moving on, the world economy too is facing the brunt. Indian equities are in the doldrums and high volatility has made it harder to predict where they could move next. However, as Dalal Street continues to witness bouts of losses, should you use the weakness to build your portfolio or is it wise to remain on the sidelines?



Let us now move on to a news which has become a talking point for all those concerned about climate change. In France, two scientists have unearthed a potential game-changer in the fight against climate change. They have uncovered a huge deposit of white hydrogen. But what is it? And why is it important? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.