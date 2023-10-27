TMS Ep551: Scrutiny of Chinese cos, BS BFSI Summit, RIL Q2 results & more

Chinese companies, it seems, have been under increased scrutiny in India since 2020 border clashes. Hundreds of apps have been banned, several smartphone makers have been served with tax evasion notices and telecom firms have been kept out of 5G trials. In our first segment, Ayush Mishra dwells into details to find out why are Chinese companies under scrutiny in India?



After China, let us now move on to a much-awaited annual event. The two-day Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit is starting from October 30. It will feature prominent voices from India’s economic, financial, and corporate landscape, including RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda, Sebi wholetime member Ananth Narayan, Jio Financial Services Chairman K V Kamath, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara and PhonePE CEO Sameer Nigam. For an international perspective, the summit will also have global head of equity strategy at Jefferies Christopher Wood. The summit comes at a time when India’s digital banking infrastructure is expanding at a very fast clip and its economy is projected to become the third largest in a matter of years. However, challenges are mounting too. Against this backdrop, join A K Bhattacharya, Tamal Bandyopadhyay and Ruchika Chitravanshi to find out what to expect from this summit and why you cannot afford to miss it.



One of the challenges that the experts just spoke about was global uncertainty. It is singeing Indian equity markets too. Key indices have been in a free fall over the past couple of days with the BSE Sensex index crashing 900 points on Thursday, and the Nifty50 index nearing 18,850-mark. The markets are at their lowest levels in 4 months. With them, shares India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, too, have lost ground as they dropped 4% in 5 days. Analysts believe volatility in the commodity market, coupled with heavy capex plans, have been weighing on the stock. So, will the company’s September quarter results help it come out of its slumber? Or will it trigger another round of sell-off? What are the markets expecting from RIL’s Q2 results?



After the markets, let us see what is happening on domestic front. It seems, caste survey in Bihar has changed the course of country’s election narrative. But some believe that the ruling BJP could implement Rohini Commission’s report to turn the table on opposition. But what is this commission? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.