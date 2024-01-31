TMS Ep619: Interim Budget, future of coaching industry, markets, UNRWA

The Union Finance Ministry on Monday exuded confidence in a report that the Indian economy will expand at 7% or more in FY25, and that the country will become the third largest economy in the next three years. This economic review report has set the tone for tabling of the interim budget tomorrow. But what are the expectations? Which areas are likely to get more attention? Business Standard team breaks it down for you

Clearly, expectations from the interim budget are running high. The government will indeed have to do a tough balancing act. Moving on, the government recently came out with a set of guidelines for the coaching industry. It bars coaching centres from enrolling students below 16 years of age. It also calls for appointment of trained counselors, and warns coaching centres against making misleading promises. So what will be the future of the coaching industry after new guidelines?

After the coaching industry, let us now turn our focus back to the budget theme. While market participants may not be expecting any major policy announcements in the tomorrow’s interim budget, they are still keenly awaiting the budgetary support across various sectors to gauge the expected opportunities that will arise for related companies. So, which sectors are expected to derive most government support in the interim budget and how should you position your portfolio?

Meanwhile, the government’s economic review report talks about a common concern. That is the rising geo-political risk. Markets too is keeping an eye on the rising escalations in various parts. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is one of them. Several European nations have now decided to halt financial support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees or UNRWA. But why? Because some agency members were allegedly involved in the October 7 terrorist attack. But what exactly is UNRWA? What does it do? Listen to this episode of the podcasts for answers.