2024 LS polls: Opposition strategists will need to agree on a common agenda

Opposition strategists will need to agree on a common agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) polls and iron out rough spots over areas where regional parties and the Congress contest for the same turf, whether LS constituencies in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and West Bengal or their outreach to castes and communities that do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Contradictions abound in the path to Opposition unity, some of which the Opposition leaders will discuss in Patna on June 23. Most other concerns could be resolved in subsequent meetings. Several could likely remain unsettled.