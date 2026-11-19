As 2027 approaches, the city on the banks of the Krishna River — between Vijayawada and Guntur — appears reborn, with a frenetic pace of construction. Around ₹66,000 crore worth of infrastructure projects are planned in the area, funded through a mix of support from international loans, domestic financial institutions, and the Centre. More than 33,000 acres of land have been acquired through a pooling scheme. As 2027 approaches, the city on the banks of the Krishna River — between Vijayawada and Guntur — appears reborn, with a frenetic pace of construction. Around ₹66,000 crore worth of infrastructure projects are planned in the area, funded through a mix of support from international loans, domestic financial institutions, and the Centre. More than 33,000 acres of land have been acquired through a pooling scheme.

Naidu has directed that work worth around ₹2,000 crore should be executed each month. That sense of urgency stems from the fact that many big industries — from information technology to pharmaceuticals and more — were centred around Hyderabad before bifurcation, and the new Andhra Pradesh state had to build it all from scratch. “Hence, a stable modern capital is a necessity.