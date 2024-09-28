Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / AAP to file plea in SC against illegal MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

AAP to file plea in SC against illegal MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

She alleged that the elections were held "misusing" the powers of the lieutenant governor and the officers

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
Atishi dared the BJP to get the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dissolved. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The AAP will file a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday against the "unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic" MCD standing committee poll, senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said.

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday as the councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress boycotted the election.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a press conference, Atishi dared the BJP to get the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dissolved and face the AAP in elections to see who the people want to rule the civic body.

She alleged that the elections were held "misusing" the powers of the lieutenant governor and the officers.

The rules allow only the mayor to fix the date and place of the MCD House meeting and only the mayor can preside over it, the chief minister said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Defamation case: SC to hear plea of Atishi, Kejriwal on Monday

Defamation case: SC to hear CM Atishi, Kejriwal's plea on September 30

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

AAP leader Atishi Marlena takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

BJP leaders extend wishes to Atishi, say Delhiites expect nothing from her

Topics :Atishi MarlenaAAP governmentSupreme Court

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story