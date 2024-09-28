AAP to file plea in SC against illegal MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

The AAP will file a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday against the "unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic" MCD standing committee poll, senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said.

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday as the councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress boycotted the election.

In a press conference, Atishi dared the BJP to get the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dissolved and face the AAP in elections to see who the people want to rule the civic body.