Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Act of violence won't deter India in building projects in J-K: Cong

Act of violence won't deter India in building projects in J-K: Cong

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway

Congress, Congress flag
Congress flag (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Monday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal and said this "inhumane and despicable act" of targeted violence will not deter India in building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.
 

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal where several construction workers and a doctor have been killed."
 



"This inhumane and despicable act of targeted violence shall not deter India in building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir. As a nation, we are together in our fight against terrorism," Kharge said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the deaths in the terror attack and said killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the people are crimes against humanity.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the killing of civilians in a cowardly terrorist attack in Ganderbal is highly condemnable.

More From This Section

BJP slams Kejriwal for pricey items at Flagstaff bungalow, Atishi hits back

AAP habitual of lying, blaming others for their shortcomings: CM Saini

Premium

Labour unions in India: Adapting to new challenges amid global changes

Premium

Tribal identity takes poll position as both, JMM and BJP trying to woo them

Haryana portfolio allocation: CM Saini keeps home, finance; Vij gets energy

"Acts like killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the general public are crimes against humanity. The whole country is united against this," the Congress general secretary said.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy

Cong announces candidates for Assam, Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Premium

Critics frown at freebies by Mahayuti but states' finances remain robust

Highlights: BJP releases first list for Maharashtra polls; fields Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

Wayanad just second seat for Gandhi family, alleges NDA candidate

Topics :CongressJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackviolence

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story