After Bihar defeat, Prashant Kishor undertakes silent fast at Gandhi Ashram

Chastened by the drubbing received by his Jan Suraaj Party in the recently held Bihar assembly polls, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday undertook a day-long silent fast.
Kishor visited the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, set up by Mahatma Gandhi about a century ago, for his "maun upvaas", according to a statement issued here by the Jan Suraaj Party.
Notably, Kishor, who is known to have great admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, had chosen the same spot three years ago for launching a 3,500 km-long "pada yatra" that culminated in the formation of Jan Suraaj Party on Gandhi Jayanti last year.
The 48-year-old, who was accompanied by party colleagues like state unit chief Manoj Bharti, paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi before starting his "maun upvas".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
