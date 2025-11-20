'Diplomatic setback': Congress on US panel report citing Pak's 'success'

The Congress on Thursday described as "yet another severe setback" to India's diplomacy a US commission reportedly mentioning in its report of "Pakistan's military success over India" in a four-day clash, and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs will register their objections to it.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said US President Donald Trump has claimed 60 times so far that he had "halted Operation Sindoor" but the prime minister has kept "completely quiet".

The party's communications in-charge said the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has just submitted its annual report to the US Congress. The commission set up jointly by the US Senate and House of Representatives has twelve independent members, Ramesh pointed out.

"The 2025 Annual Report is almost 800 pages long. The sections on pages 108 and 109 are simply astonishing and beyond understanding. It describes the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 orchestrated by Pakistan as an 'insurgent attack'," Ramesh said. "It speaks of 'Pakistan's military success over India' in the four-day clash," he said on X. "President Trump has claimed 60 times (so far) that he had halted Operation Sindoor. The PM has kept completely quiet. Now comes this report of the US-China Economic and Security Commission of the US Congress that is simply unacceptable to India," Ramesh said. Will the PM and the MEA register their objections and protest, he asked.