After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Pradeep Gupta, Founder and CMD Axis My India, said nearly 30-40 per cent of women, especially among rural and urban poor, do not depend on the earnings of their fathers or husbands. "But India is a patriarchal society; whatever they earn goes to the male member of their family, which is where politicians realised that the most deprived member of a family is its women and tailored the schemes so that the beneficiaries are women," Gupta told 'Business Standard'. He said the "chief wage earner" of a woman is no longer her father or husband, but the government of the day. "That is where women are meticulous in making their electoral choices," he said, attributing the post-2014 support of women for the BJP to the Modi government's intent, sensitivity and swiftness in implementing women-centric schemes.

On Friday, BJP president J P Nadda launched the 'Kamal Mitra' project within a week of the party's Karnataka loss and spoke about the change in the lives of women because of the Modi government's schemes, including Mudra, in which 66 per cent of beneficiaries are women. BJP's women cell chief, Vanathi Srinivasan, told Reuters last month that a third of the party's candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be women. Unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervenes, Srinivasan's claim looks unrealistic, given that only 42 of the BJP's 303 MPs in 2019 were women. The Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal had led the way in 2019, fielding women in over a third of Lok Sabha seats in Bengal and Odisha, respectively.