Akash Anand demands Cong leader Udit Raj's arrest over remarks on Mayawati

Calling former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj a "sycophant" of the Congress and the BJP, BSP leader Akash Anand called for strict action against his threats to "strangle" Mayawati.

In a post on X, Anand said, "He is threatening to "strangle" respected sister Miss Mayawati ji. I want to clearly tell @uppolice that these criminals should be arrested within 24 hours and strict action should be taken under the law, otherwise the Bahujan youth of the country is not going to sit quiet, I know very well how to teach them a lesson." This comes after Udit Raj on Monday launched a scathing attack on BSP chief Mayawati and said that she has "strangled the social movement" and now the time has come to strangle her.

Anand, in his post said, Today in Lucknow, some old associates of Honorable Kanshiram Saheb and sometimes BJP and sometimes Congress sycophant Udit Raj have given a lot of knowledge on Saheb's mission." He accused Udit Raj of "looking for opportunities in other parties for his own selfish gains".

"He is concerned about the Bahujan Movement only so that he can become an MP or MLA by doing flattery ('chamchagiri') of some party. This has nothing to do with the upliftment of the Bahujan society," Anand claimed.

"I am a young soldier of the Bahujan Mission but I understand the mission of Baba Saheb and Manyavar Saheb more than him. The kind of threat that is present in its language today is absolutely intolerable to crores of soldiers of the Bahujan Mission," Anand added.